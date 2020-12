In pics: winter fishing in Xinjiang

Photo shows the scenery of frozen Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2020. Every year, fishermen here follow the traditional winter fishing method by putting down a giant net under the ice for fishing on the frozon Ulunggur Lake, one of China's ten largest freshwater lakes. (Xinhua/Sadat)

