Farmers take part in fun games in Jiangsu

A farmer runs with a sack of grain on the shoulder during a game in Yaogou Township of Sihong County in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 27, 2020. The fun games, held annually in Yaogou Township before the New Year's Day since 2018, consist of eight interesting competitions which are close to farmers' life this year. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

Farmers take part in a tug-of-war game in Yaogou Township of Sihong County in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 27, 2020. The fun games, held annually in Yaogou Township before the New Year's Day since 2018, consist of eight interesting competitions which are close to farmers' life this year. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2020 shows farmers competing in a game in Yaogou Township of Sihong County in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province. The fun games, held annually in Yaogou Township before the New Year's Day since 2018, consist of eight interesting competitions which are close to farmers' life this year. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

Farmers take part in a game in Yaogou Township of Sihong County in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 27, 2020. The fun games, held annually in Yaogou Township before the New Year's Day since 2018, consist of eight interesting competitions which are close to farmers' life this year. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)