People practise Taijiquan at indoor stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei

People practise Taijiquan at an indoor stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, on Dec. 27, 2020. Various Taijiquan practice events were held simultaneously in Bandar Seri Begawan on Sunday. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed China's Taijiquan on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity this December. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

People practise Taijiquan at an indoor stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, on Dec. 27, 2020. Various Taijiquan practice events were held simultaneously in Bandar Seri Begawan on Sunday. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed China's Taijiquan on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity this December. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

People practise Taijiquan at an indoor stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, on Dec. 27, 2020. Various Taijiquan practice events were held simultaneously in Bandar Seri Begawan on Sunday. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed China's Taijiquan on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity this December. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)