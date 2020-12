Chaoshan loop expressway opens to traffic

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2020 shows the Chaoshan loop expressway in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province. The 82.23km Chaoshan loop expressway, winding through Shantou, Chaozhou and Jieyang, opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2020 shows a bridge of the Chaoshan loop expressway in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province. The 82.23km Chaoshan loop expressway, winding through Shantou, Chaozhou and Jieyang, opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2020 shows the Chaoshan loop expressway in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province. The 82.23km Chaoshan loop expressway, winding through Shantou, Chaozhou and Jieyang, opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2020 shows a bridge of the Chaoshan loop expressway in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province. The 82.23km Chaoshan loop expressway, winding through Shantou, Chaozhou and Jieyang, opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)