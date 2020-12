People visit a night market at Galle Face Green in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, Dec. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

People visit a night market at Galle Face Green in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, Dec. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

People visit a night market at Galle Face Green in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, Dec. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)