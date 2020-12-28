Museum of Jin Merchants opens to public

A visitor takes photos of exhibits at the Museum of Jin Merchants in Xinghualing District of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 28, 2020. The Museum of Jin Merchants was opened to public on Monday. Jin Merchants, or Shanxi merchants, played a dominant role in finance and trade during the Ming and Qing dynasties. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Photo taken on Dec. 28, 2020 shows a view of the Museum of Jin Merchants in Xinghualing District of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province. The Museum of Jin Merchants was opened to public on Monday. Jin Merchants, or Shanxi merchants, played a dominant role in finance and trade during the Ming and Qing dynasties. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

