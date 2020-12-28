Beijing tests 1.37 million residents, anti-epidemic measures to be strengthened

Staff members work in an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Beijing. File photo: Xinhua





Beijing has provided nucleic acid tests for over 1.37 million people in key areas related to COVID-19 infections in Shunyi and Chaoyang districts, the local government said, and anti-epidemic measures at airports and customs will be strengthened in an effort to curb the latest cases.



"The situation for epidemic prevention and control in Beijing is complex. We must be on high alert and strictly implement measures to prevent imported cases and a domestic rebound," Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the municipal center for disease prevention and control, said at a press briefing Monday.



Beijing reported one imported COVID-19 case on Monday, a 39-year-old man who returned to Beijing on Saturday from Sweden, bringing the total number of cases to 19 since December 14.



The city will continue to implement the 14-day quarantine plus 7-day medical observation for all flight arrivals from abroad, and will collect throat swabs and nasal swabs twice from passengers to ensure accurate results, the Beijing Customs announced on Monday.



A total of 4,735 inbound flights have received COVID-19 screenings since Beijing resumed direct international flights on September 3. In total, 5,393 domestic and international flights have been disinfected at the Beijing customs since June 11.



Shunyi district, where the Beijing Capital International Airport is located, has reported seven confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic carriers since Wednesday. Local officials said 891 close contacts have been identified, and are all under quarantine and observation at 13 designated hotels.



The local authorities also noted that the district has upgraded its emergency response level to the top level. It will test all its residents to screen out potential COVID-19 infections.



Over 1.2 million people in Shunyi district and 163,016 people in Chaoyang district have tested negative for COVID-19 as of press time. Beijing has identified three COVID-19 medium-risk areas, two in Shunyi and one in Chaoyang.



Life necessities will be fully guaranteed during the New Year's Day and Spring Festival holidays, an official from Beijing's bureau of commerce said at Monday's briefing.



Meat and vegetable prices have remained reasonable and supply is ample, with the major supply venue Xinfadi Market having resumed operations, the official said.



