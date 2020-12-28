Ice wonderworld in Guansu

Visitors enjoy themselves at the beautiful Dadunxia Scenic Spot in Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture, Gansu Province, Dec. 27, 2020. As the temperature drops, ice waterfall, icicles have been formed at the scenic spot, attracting a lot of visitors to the wonderworld. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Youdong)

Visitors take photos at the Dadunxia Scenic Spot in Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture, Gansu Province, Dec. 27, 2020. As the temperature drops, ice waterfall, icicles form at the scenic spot, attracting a lot of visitors to the wonderworld. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Youdong)