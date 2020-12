A ship docked at the Lianyungang Port in East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, waiting to resume cargo handling after heavy fog. Dozens of ships and trucks, along with large amounts of cargo, were stranded at the port. From January to November, the cargo throughput of Lianyungang Port was 233.7 million tons, up 4.22 percent year-on-year, statistics showed. The average daily cargo throughput was 699,832 tons. Photo: VCG