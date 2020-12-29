Snowfall hits Milan

A pedestrian walks in the snow in Milan, Italy, on Dec. 28, 2020. A snowfall hit Milan on Monday. (Photo by Daniele Mascolo/Xinhua)
A train runs in the snow in Milan, Italy, on Dec. 28, 2020. A snowfall hit Milan on Monday. (Photo by Daniele Mascolo/Xinhua)
A train runs in the snow in Milan, Italy, on Dec. 28, 2020. A snowfall hit Milan on Monday. (Photo by Daniele Mascolo/Xinhua)
A woman walks a dog in the snow in Milan, Italy, on Dec. 28, 2020. A snowfall hit Milan on Monday. (Photo by Daniele Mascolo/Xinhua)
A man walks in the snow in Milan, northern Italy, on Dec. 28, 2020. A snowfall hit Milan on Monday. (Photo by Daniele Mascolo/Xinhua)