Traditional woolen caps popular among Pakistani people in winter

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/29 8:29:20

A vendor sells traditional caps on a road in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020. Traditional caps made with woolen are popular among Pakistani people during the winter. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)


 

People buy traditional caps at a cap shop in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020. Traditional caps made with woolen are popular among Pakistani people during the winter. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)


 

A shopkeeper waits for customers at a cap shop in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020. Traditional caps made with woolen are popular among Pakistani people during the winter. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)


 

A craftsman makes traditional caps at a workshop in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020. Traditional caps made with woolen are popular among Pakistani people during the winter. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)


 

A craftsman makes traditional caps at a workshop in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020. Traditional caps made with woolen are popular among Pakistani people during the winter. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)


 

Posted in: WORLD
