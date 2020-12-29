Traditional woolen caps popular among Pakistani people in winter

A vendor sells traditional caps on a road in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020. Traditional caps made with woolen are popular among Pakistani people during the winter. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)

People buy traditional caps at a cap shop in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020.

A shopkeeper waits for customers at a cap shop in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020.

A craftsman makes traditional caps at a workshop in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020.

A craftsman makes traditional caps at a workshop in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Dec. 28, 2020.