China's Beibu Gulf Port sees record container throughput

Photo taken on Dec. 28, 2020 shows a view of the Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The five millionth twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers in 2020 was handled at the Qinzhou Port area of the Beibu Gulf Port on Monday, marking the Beibu Gulf Port's container throughput reaching 5 million TEUs this year. The Beibu Gulf Port currently has 268 berths for commercial vessels. A total of 52 shipping routes link the gulf with many ports both at home and abroad, including major ASEAN ports, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
