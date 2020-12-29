Wuhan launches emergency vaccination for high-risk groups

vaccine Photo:VCG

Wuhan, the city hit the hardest by the COVID-19 epidemic in China, has been administering emergency COVID-19 vaccinations since December 24 for high-risk groups, local health authority said Monday.He Zhenyu, a Wuhan official said at a press conference on Monday that the emergency vaccinations cover adults aged between 18-59 in all the 15 districts in the city.Vaccinations will be provided at 48 designated clinics. Two injections will be given four weeks a part, said He.He noted that China is carrying out a two-step vaccination plan: first, to provide emergency vaccination to high-risks groups including medical workers, cold-chain industry employees and those working at fresh markets; second, to expand supply after a vaccine is approved or production capacity is expanded.Since July, more than one million Chinese people have been given emergency vaccinations without severe side effects.Wuhan residents contacted by Global Times expressed willingness to take the vaccination once vaccines are available as they do not want last year’s deadly outbreak to return.At least ten other provinces and cities in China including East China’s Jiangsu Province and Shenzhen in South China’s Guangdong Province have officially announced a vaccination plan for local residents.