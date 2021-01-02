1st anniversary of death of Qassem Soleimani commemorated in Tehran, Iran

The Azadi Tower is illuminated in Tehran, Iran, on Jan 1, 2021, during a ceremony on the occasion of first anniversary of death of Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

