People experience Miao custom on New Year's Day in Danzhai Wanda Town, SW China

Villagers wearing traditional costumes perform folk dance at the Danzhai Wanda Town in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2021. Many people came to visit Danzhai Wanda Town to experience the Miao custom on the New Year's Day. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)

