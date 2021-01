People have fun on frozen Songhua River in Harbin

People have fun on frozen Songhua River at an ice-snow theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People have fun on frozen Songhua River at an ice-snow theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People have fun on frozen Songhua River at an ice-snow theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People have fun on frozen Songhua River at an ice-snow theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)