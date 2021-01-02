Irish people welcome first day of 2021 amid nationwide lockdown

People walk past a closed Disney shop in Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 1, 2021. Irish people welcomed the first day of 2021 amid a nationwide lockdown due to the deteriorating COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (Xinhua)

People watch swans in a river in Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 1, 2021. Irish people welcomed the first day of 2021 amid a nationwide lockdown due to the deteriorating COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (Xinhua)

Two ladies stand before a closed department store in Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 1, 2021. Irish people welcomed the first day of 2021 amid a nationwide lockdown due to the deteriorating COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (Xinhua)