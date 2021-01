Black-headed gull seen in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan

Black-headed gulls fly over the sculpture of Nie Er, a famous Chinese composer, at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

People feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

People watch black-headed gulls by speedboat at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A visitor feeds a black-headed gull at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)