Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2021 shows the coffee tree at Haikou Tropical Agricultural Science And Technology Expo Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Haikou Tropical Agricultural Science And Technology Expo Park was opened here Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2021 shows Haikou Tropical Agricultural Science And Technology Expo Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Haikou Tropical Agricultural Science And Technology Expo Park was opened here Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2021 shows Haikou Tropical Agricultural Science And Technology Expo Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Haikou Tropical Agricultural Science And Technology Expo Park was opened here Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2021 shows the crab cactus at Haikou Tropical Agricultural Science And Technology Expo Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Haikou Tropical Agricultural Science And Technology Expo Park was opened here Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)