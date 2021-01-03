PHOTO / CHINA
Tourists visit lighthouse scenic area in Rizhao City
By Xinhua Published: Jan 03, 2021 09:15 AM

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the lighthouse scenic area in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2021. The coastal city is visited by a great many tourists during the New Year's holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Wanpingkou scenic spot in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2021. The coastal city is visited by a great many tourists during the New Year's holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

