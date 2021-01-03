Day of Mourning for earthquake victims marked in Croatia

A fountain is projected with an image of earthquake-affected town Petrinja on the occasion of Day of Mourning for earthquake victims in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 2, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, killing seven and injuring dozens. (Marko Prpic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A fountain is projected with the image of a broken heart and words of "Zagreb for Banovina" on the occasion of Day of Mourning for earthquake victims in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 2, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, killing seven and injuring dozens. (Marko Prpic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A fountain is projected with the image of a heart and words of "You are not alone" on the occasion of Day of Mourning for earthquake victims in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 2, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, killing seven and injuring dozens. (Marko Prpic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A fountain is projected with the image of a broken heart and the name of earthquake-affected town Sisak on the occasion of Day of Mourning for earthquake victims in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 2, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, killing seven and injuring dozens. (Marko Prpic/Pixsell via Xinhua)