Customized train prepared for New Year's holiday in Minsk, Belarus

A child prepares to board a customized train for children during the New Year's holiday in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 2, 2021. The customized train ran on Saturday with the purpose of bringing happiness to children during New Year's holiday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A customized train for children is pictured during the New Year's holiday in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 2, 2021. The customized train ran on Saturday with the purpose of bringing happiness to children during New Year's holiday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Students in uniforms prepare to serve the passengers of a customized train for children during the New Year's holiday in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 2, 2021. The customized train ran on Saturday with the purpose of bringing happiness to children during New Year's holiday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)