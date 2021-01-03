PHOTO / CHINA
In pics: Harbin Ice-Snow World
By Xinhua Published: Jan 03, 2021 10:37 AM

Tourists take photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2021. The Harbin Ice-Snow World attracted many visitors during the New Year's holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2021. The Harbin Ice-Snow World attracted many visitors during the New Year's holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2021. The Harbin Ice-Snow World attracted many visitors during the New Year's holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2021. The Harbin Ice-Snow World attracted many visitors during the New Year's holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2021. The Harbin Ice-Snow World attracted many visitors during the New Year's holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2021. The Harbin Ice-Snow World attracted many visitors during the New Year's holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 
blog comments powered by Disqus