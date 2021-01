The Ningbo-Zhoushan port in East China's Zhejiang Province was ablaze with lights on Saturday night, the second day of 2021, as trucks were bustling and workers were busy loading and unloading containers. As of December 21, 2020, the annual container throughput of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port exceeded 28 million 20-foot equivalent units for the first time, according to customs statistics. Photo: VCG