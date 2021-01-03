PHOTO / CHINA
Cool holiday
By cnsphoto Published: Jan 03, 2021 08:38 PM

Children play ice hockey on the frozen lake in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing on Sunday, the last day of the New Year holidays. Winter sports are getting more popular in China, and the capital will hold the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: cnsphoto



 
