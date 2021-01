Scenery of Wuyi Mountain in Fujian

Tourists visit Wuyi Mountain scenic spot on bamboo rafts in southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Tourists visit Wuyi Mountain scenic spot on bamboo rafts in southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2021 shows staff waiting for visitors on bamboo rafts on the Jiuqu Stream in Wuyi Mountain, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2021 shows the scenery of the Jiuqu Stream in Wuyi Mountain, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)