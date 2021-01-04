Winter scenery at snow-covered park in Berlin

A snowman with a face mask is seen at a snow-covered park in Berlin, capital of Germany, Jan. 3, 2021. The first snow of this year in Berlin fell on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A man pulls a sled with two children at a snow-covered park in Berlin, capital of Germany, Jan. 3, 2021. The first snow of this year in Berlin fell on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A snowman is seen at a snow-covered park in Berlin, capital of Germany, Jan. 3, 2021. The first snow of this year in Berlin fell on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A woman walks a dog at a snow-covered park in Berlin, capital of Germany, Jan. 3, 2021. The first snow of this year in Berlin fell on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)