Localized version of classic ballet "The Nutcracker" staged in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Jan 04, 2021 11:07 AM

Artists perform ballet "The Chinese New Year" at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2021. "The Chinese New Year," a localized version of the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," was staged by the National Ballet of China at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)


 

