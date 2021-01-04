Artists perform ballet "The Chinese New Year" at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2021. "The Chinese New Year," a localized version of the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," was staged by the National Ballet of China at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

