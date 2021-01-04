PHOTO / CHINA
Armored vehicles in live-fire training
By 81.cn Published: Jan 04, 2021 11:38 AM

An armored vehicle attached to an armored brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in early December, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Fang)


 

