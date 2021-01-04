An analysis of American interference in Xinjiang affairs under the context of human rights protection

Farmers pick megranates in Pishan County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2020. In summer and autumn, the vast land in Xinjiang embraces the harvest season. (Photo by Adil Nadir/Xinhua)
Lie No. 2: "In 2018, natural population growth plummeted: to 4.06‰ in all minority regions and 2.58‰ in Kashgar and Hotan."（Quoted from Adrian Zenz's report.）Sources: National Bureau of Statistics（http://data.stats.gov.cn/easyquery.htm?cn=C01 )and Statistical Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
Lie No.3: "Population growth rates in a Uygur region where Han constitute the majority were nearly 8 times higher than in the surrounding rural Uygur regions (in 2018)."（Quoted from Adrian Zenz's report.）
When mentioning the net population change rate for the Hans have increased to 7.42‰, Adrian Zenz used the word "estimate", which means it is an inaccurate assumption. Perhaps Adrian Zenz feels guilty about his lies, so he used vague terms to cover them up. As is known, Xinjiang is a multi-ethnic region where many ethnic groups reside in addition to the Hans and the Uygurs. The Uygur population in Xinjiang from 1978 to 2018 did not decrease asAdrian Zenz said, but showed an upward trend.
Table 3: Ethnic populations in Xinjiang in main years from 1978-2018 Unit: million
According to the data provided by Statistical Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Table 3, from 1978 to 2018, the Uygur population in Xinjiang has been larger than that of the Han population all the time. In 2018, the Uygur population in Xinjiang was 11.6786 million, while the Han population in Xinjiang was7.8574 million. From a diachronic perspective, theratio of Uygur population to Han population in Xinjiang has always been higher than 1, ranging from 1.08:1 in 1978 to 1.49:1 in 2018, as shown in Table 3.These data show that the Uygur population in Xinjiang remained higher than the Han population from 1978 to 2018.In addition, Chart 1 offers a visual presentationofthe changes of Uygur and Han populations in Xinjiang. It is not hard to see that compared with the Han population in Xinjiang, the Uygur population in Xinjiang has been on the rise over the past 40 years. Against the background that the population of ethnic Uygurs in Xinjiang is on the rise, I wonder how Adrian Zenz came to the absurd conclusion that the growth rate of Han population is 8 times that of the Uygur population. Zenz's blatant disrespect forfacts allowspeople to raise questions about his so-called "research significance".
Lie No.4: "Net population change for Kashgar and Hotan was even lower, at 0.22‰ (and -0.25‰ for all minority counties). Meanwhile,increases in permanent resident populations boosted estimated net population change in Han majority counties to 7.42‰."（Quoted from Adrian Zenz's report.）
When debunking Lie No.3, we have expatiated the population data of Xinjiang's ethnic groups over the past 40 years, so I will not repeat it here. One thing to be sure of is that Adrian Zenz's statement of "increases in permanent resident populations boosted estimated net population change in Han majority counties to 7.42‰" is groundless, with neither fact nor data to support. Concerning the low net population growth rate mentioned by Adrian Zenz, according to the statistics released by the Statistical Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the natural population growth rates of all cities and counties in south Xinjiang's four prefectures remained positive in 2018. According to the data in Table 3, it can be calculated that the average natural population growth rate of the 28 counties in the four prefectures in south Xinjiang is 4.80‰. To be specific, the average natural population growth rate of Kashgar's 11 counties is 5.53‰, Aksu's 7 counties 4.48‰, Hotan's 7 counties 2.94‰, Kizilsu's 3 counties 7.25‰.
According tothe above analysis, neitherbased onthe average natural population growth rate of the 28 counties in south Xinjiang's four prefectures (5.53‰) nor onthe average natural population growth rates of the counties under the four prefectures can we draw a conclusion that the net population growth rate is "-0.25‰ for all minority counties" as Adrian Zenz put it. His statement that "net population change for Kashgar and Hotan was even lower, at 0.22‰" is also inconsistent with the actual situation in Kashgar and Hotan. It is against the spirit of science that he uses false data to substantiate his report for the purpose of defaming China.
Lie No.5: "For 2020, one Uygur region set an unprecedented near-zero population growth target: a mere 1.05 per mille, compared to an already low 11.45 per mille in 2018."（Quoted from Adrian Zenz's report.）
Again, it turns out that Adrian Zenz tampered with the figures of relevant documents released by Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture to complete his report. As can be seeninthe budget report from the Health Commission of Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture in Chart 2, under the first-level target "Completion target", the natural population growth rate of the second-level target "Quality" is set at 1.05%. It is worth noting here that the unit used in this document is per cent. In other words, when the unit is converted from per cent to per mille, the natural population growth rate should be 10.5‰. When debunking Lie No.2, we have mentioned the natural population growth rate of Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture in 2018 is 11.45 ‰, which means the rate mentioned this document is reduced by only 0.95 per-millage. Therefore, Adrian Zenz's statement that the natural population growth rate is "a mere 1.05 per mille, compared to an already low 11.45 per mille in 2018" is actually a confusion of measurement unit so as to fabricate lies in his report.
Adrian Zenz, we can see that in order to make the lies in his report appear authentic, he has adopted such methods as arbitrarily tampering with data, confusing measurement units, using ambiguous concepts and being vague about sources, etc. Moreover, Adrian Zenz never indicated the name and source of the government documents he mentioned in his report, let alone basic introductions to the reliability and authenticity of the documents. In addition, there is no further elaboration of the relevant documents in the full text, making the sources of his so-called "systematic analysis of government documents" unreliable. We are even wondering whether the data sources were simply made up to support his arguments.
II. Present truth based on facts
Population is considered endogenous to economic growth, and is closely related to economic and social development. Populationsituationplays an importantrole in optimizing resource allocation, promoting trade circulation and enhancing economic vitality. The economic and social development of Xinjiang bears on the well-being of the people of all ethnic groups there, and the populationsituationof all ethnic groups is of great significance to the economic and social development of Xinjiang.
1. Analysis of Xinjiang's population situation based on population growth trend
According to the statistics released by the Statistical Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the year-end resident population of Xinjiang totals12.3301 million in 1978, 18.4941 million in 2000,24.8676 million in 2018.Comparedwith 1978 and 2000, Xinjiang'syear-end resident population in 2018 increased by 12.5375 millionand 6.3735 million respectively.Looking at the growth trend of Xinjiang's Uygur population, the number was 5.5553 million in 1978, 8.5233 million in 2000, and 11.6786 million in 2018. Compared with 1978 and 2000, Xinjiang's Uygur population in 2018 increased by 6.1233 million and 3.1553 million respectively. Looking at the growth trend of Xinjiang's Han population, the number was 5.129 million in 1978, 7.2508 million in 2000, 7.8574 million in 2018. Compared with 1978 and 2000,Xinjiang's Han population in 2018 increased by 2.7284 million and 6.066 million respectively. It is clear that there was an upward trend in Xinjiang's total year-end resident population, boththe populationof theUygursand of the Hans.
Concerning the health development of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, since the founding ofthePeople's Republic of China in 1949, physical fitness of the ethnic populations in Xinjiang has been greatly improved thanks to the rapid development of the medical and health care system. According to the statistics released by the Statistical Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the death rate in Xinjiang dropped from 20.82‰ in 1949 to 4.56‰ in 2018, a drop of 16.26‰. It demonstratesthatthe right to health of Xinjiang's ethnic populations has been effectively protected.
2. Analysis of Xinjiang's population situation based on population structure
According to the data released by the Statistical Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, over the 40 years from 1978 to 2018, the ratio of male to female in Xinjiang remained stable. As Table5 shows, from 1978 to 2017, the male population in Xinjiang remained slightly larger than the female population. In 2018, the female population in Xinjiang surpassed the male population for the first time in 40 years. According to the statistics, in 2018, there were 12.3983 million men in Xinjiang, accounting for 49.86% of the total population; the female population was 12.4693 million, accounting for 50.14%. However, looking at the gender composition in Xinjiang over the past 40 years, the proportion of maletofemale remained an overall balance. Therefore,we can say gender selection is almost non-existent in Xinjiang.
3. Analysis of Xinjiang's population situation based on educational levels
A thriving education makes a thriving country and a powerful education makes a powerful country. Thesituationof higher education is an important indicator of a country or region'sdevelopmentand potential. Presently, Xinjiang is in the golden period of development, and the need for science and talents becomes more urgent than ever. According to the Statistical Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the number of students in Xinjiang's institutions of higher learning was 10,229 in 1978, and the figure rose to 398,751 in 2018. That is to say, from 1978 to 2018, the number of students in institutions of higher learning in Xinjiang increased by 388,522. From a diachronic perspective, as shown in Chart 3, the number of students in institutions of higher learning in Xinjiang has been increasing year by year since 1978. The number went straight upespeciallyafter2000.The datasuggeststhatthe right to education of people of all ethnic groups inXinjiang has been effectively protected.
III. Conclusion
To respect and protect human rights is prescribed by the Constitution of China. At present, China's Xinjiang has made new progress in the cause of human rights. However, some western politicians and anti-China "scholars" are fabricating all kinds of lies relating to Xinjiang affairs and other Chinese affairs out of ideological bias or
other ulterior purposes. No matter how the lies are beautified, they will always be debunked when faced with the truth. Throughan analysis ofthe populationdata, this paperoffers a clear presentation ofXinjiang’s actualpopulationsituation. It is undoubtedly a powerful response to the western politicians and "scholars" smearing Xinjiang's human rights situation from the perspective of population.
As a product of historical conditions, human rights is bound to develop with the development of historical conditions. At present, Xinjiang is in the golden period of prosperity and development. The rapid economic development in Xinjiang has laid a solid material foundation to the cause of human rights in Xinjiang, andthe harmonious and stable society have provided favorable social conditions. The positive momentum of Xinjiang's populationsituationis a strong proof that the human rights of people of all ethnicities in Xinjiang have been guaranteed and promoted all the time. The people of all ethnicities in Xinjiang have a common goal of pushing for continuous progress of human rights, and they will work together to strengthen the protection of human rights and promote the progress of human rights among people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.