PHOTO / CHINA
View of Harbin Ice-Snow World in NE China
By Xinhua Published: Jan 05, 2021 08:27 AM

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 
blog comments powered by Disqus