Bagongtang wetland park, popular place for citizens to relax

Egrets fly over a lake at the Bagongtang wetland park in Liujiang District of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows a view of the Bagongtang wetland park in Liujiang District of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Bagongtang wetland park has been a popular place for citizens to relax as the ecological rehabilitation project was accomplished recently. Covering over 1,600 mu (about 106.7 hectares), the wetland park is an ecological compound for citizens to go sightseeing and relax. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

