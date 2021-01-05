Supervisors monitor installation process of solar panels on factory building in Bangladesh

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2021 shows solar panels installed on a factory building in Gazipur on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, Bangladesh. Nowadays solar systems are becoming an increasingly popular form of alternative energy in Bangladesh, and many factories in the country are shifting to solar power systems. (Xinhua)

Supervisors monitor installation process of solar panels on a factory building in Gazipur on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh on Jan. 3, 2021. Nowadays solar systems are becoming an increasingly popular form of alternative energy in Bangladesh, and many factories in the country are shifting to solar power systems. (Xinhua)

Technicians install solar panels on a factory building in Gazipur on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, Bangladesh on Jan. 3, 2021. Nowadays solar systems are becoming an increasingly popular form of alternative energy in Bangladesh, and many factories in the country are shifting to solar power systems. (Xinhua)

Technicians examine solar panels installed on a factory building in Gazipur on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, Bangladesh on Jan. 3, 2021. Nowadays solar systems are becoming an increasingly popular form of alternative energy in Bangladesh, and many factories in the country are shifting to solar power systems. (Xinhua)