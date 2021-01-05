PHOTO / WORLD
Workers decorate art work installation for upcoming lunar New Year celebrations in Singapore
By Xinhua Published: Jan 05, 2021 09:15 AM

Workers decorate an art work installation as part of the upcoming lunar New Year celebrations at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall in Singapore on Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

