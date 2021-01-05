Workers work at winter theme parks in Harbin, NE China

Photo taken with a drone shows workers building an ice installation at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A sculptor works on a snow sculpture at Stalin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker installs light decorations at a winter theme park on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A sculptor works on an ice sculpture at Stalin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)