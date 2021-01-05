PHOTO / CHINA
In pics: light decorations at Old Street area in Qilihe District of Lanzhou
By Xinhua Published: Jan 05, 2021 09:54 PM

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows light decorations at the Old Street area in Qilihe District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows light decorations at the Old Street area in Qilihe District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows light decorations at the Old Street area in Qilihe District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows light decorations at the Old Street area in Qilihe District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)


 
blog comments powered by Disqus