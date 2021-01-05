PHOTO / CHINA
Holiday collection
By cnsphoto Published: Jan 05, 2021 10:28 PM

A collector displays two newly issued special postage stamps, which were specially designed for the Chinese Year of the Ox, in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday. Photo: cnsphoto



 
