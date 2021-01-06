Company in Bangladesh continues production with adequate measures

A man wearing a face mask works at Liz Fashion Industry Limited, a garment manufacturer, in Gazipur on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh on Jan. 3, 2021. The company continues production in Gazipur with adequate measures taken to protect workers against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

