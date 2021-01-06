FCA auto sales in US fall 17 pct in 2020

A variety of vehicles are delivered near a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) dealership in Gurnee, Illinois, the United States, on Jan. 5, 2021. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) announced on its website on Tuesday that it sold 1,820,636 vehicles in the United States in 2020, down 17 percent from 2019. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) announced on its website on Tuesday that it sold 1,820,636 vehicles in the United States in 2020, down 17 percent from 2019.Most of the decline came from the sharp drop in fleet orders, specifically rental car companies, which continue to grapple with the reduction in business travelers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the automaker said.FCA US LLC sold 499,431 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 8 percent. Nevertheless, the company's retail sales in the fourth quarter rose one percent thanks in large part to the Jeep, Ram and Alfa Romeo brands."The work undertaken by our dealers was nothing less than heroic given the challenges they faced this year," FCA US Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "The fourth quarter provided a strong springboard heading into 2021.""The economic indicators are pointing in the right direction for the start of 2021," Kommor said. "Gas prices remain low; housing remains strong and consumers have access to credit."Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Corp.'s US sales fell 11.3 percent in 2020; Hyundai Motor Co.'s US sales dropped 10 percent; and Nissan Motor Company Ltd.'s US sales declined 33.2 percent.