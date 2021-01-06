Air quality in Kathmandu Valley, Nepal deteriorates

People sit next to fire to keep themselves warm during winter morning in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan. 5, 2021. Air quality in Kathmandu Valley deteriorated on Monday. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A man walks at a pedestrian bridge during a smoggy morning in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan. 5, 2021. Air quality in Kathmandu Valley deteriorated on Monday. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A woman sweeps on the Basantapur Durbar Square early morning during winter in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan. 5, 2021. Air quality in Kathmandu Valley deteriorated on Monday. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)