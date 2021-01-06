Multi-purpose bubble pods seen at hotel in Manila

A staff member wearing a face mask cleans a multi-purpose bubble pod at a hotel in Manila, the Philippines on Jan. 5, 2021. The hotel will open the multi-purpose bubble pods to guests in an effort to protect them from COVID-19 infection. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A staff member wearing a face mask cleans the tableware inside a multi-purpose bubble pod at a hotel in Manila, the Philippines on Jan. 5, 2021. The hotel will open the multi-purpose bubble pods to guests in an effort to protect them from COVID-19 infection. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

