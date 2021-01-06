Chinese driverless bus enters France for the first time

A technician works on a high-speed trains production line of CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. in Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2020. The production capacity of this company has recovered from the effect of COVID-19 with the help of local governments to fulfil the orders from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A 12-meter-long self-driving bus produced by CRRC Times Electric Vehicles Co (CRRC EV) recently passed road trial in Paris, France. It's the first such public road test in France and the first Chinese driverless bus operating in the domestic market, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.Based on smart driving, intelligent power and Internet of Things, the driverless bus is able to carry out real-time interaction between passengers, other buses and traffic information so as to ensure safety while improving efficiency, according to the company.It's reported that the project has overcome difficulties and is a welcome example of cooperation between China and France in the self-driving sector.A subsidiary of CRRC, CEEC EV carries out the dual driving development of the electric driving system and finished vehicle products.By the end of 2019, China is leading the application number of CRRC EV's new energy finished vehicles, accumulatively 40,000, and 140,000 sets of electric driving systems and key parts have been lot used in province-level regions, and marched into international market including Belarus, Republic of Belarus, New Zealand and France.