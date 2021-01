Frontier soldiers' route march in snow

Soldiers assigned to a frontier defense regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command have long-range race in the snow during an intensive training exercise on December 23, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

Soldiers assigned to a frontier defense regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command pose for a group photo during the break of an intensive training exercise on December 23, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

Soldiers assigned to a frontier defense regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command carry out route march in the snow during an intensive training exercise on December 23, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

Soldiers assigned to a frontier defense regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command carry out route march in the snow during an intensive training exercise on December 23, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)