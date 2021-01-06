Artists of the Hani terraced fields culture inheritage center perform "The Antique Melodies of Hani" in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2021. "The Antique Melodies of Hani," a musical drama based on state-level intangible cultural heritage of the Hani ethnic group, is now among regular repertoire in Honghe. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Artists of the Hani terraced fields culture inheritage center perform "The Antique Melodies of Hani" in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2021. "The Antique Melodies of Hani," a musical drama based on state-level intangible cultural heritage of the Hani ethnic group, is now among regular repertoire in Honghe. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Artists of the Hani terraced fields culture inheritage center perform "The Antique Melodies of Hani" in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2021. "The Antique Melodies of Hani," a musical drama based on state-level intangible cultural heritage of the Hani ethnic group, is now among regular repertoire in Honghe. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Artists of the Hani terraced fields culture inheritage center perform "The Antique Melodies of Hani" in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2021. "The Antique Melodies of Hani," a musical drama based on state-level intangible cultural heritage of the Hani ethnic group, is now among regular repertoire in Honghe. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)