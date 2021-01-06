PHOTO / CHINA
Bundling up in Beijing
By cnsphoto Published: Jan 06, 2021 10:08 PM

A woman (left) helps her friend adjust a scarf as strong winds battered Beijing on Wednesday. The cold wave sent temperatures plunging to as low as -17 C in the city, the lowest for this date since the turn of the century. Photo: cnsphoto



 
