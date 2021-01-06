Bundling up in Beijing

A woman (left) helps her friend adjust a scarf as strong winds battered Beijing on Wednesday. The cold wave sent temperatures plunging to as low as -17 C in the city, the lowest for this date since the turn of the century. Photo: cnsphoto
China meteorological Administration on Tuesday issued its first cold wave warning for 2021.
A new sweeping cold wave has struck Beijing with gale-force winds which could lower the city's temperature to ...
Winter swimming enthusiasts brave cold in NE China's Heilongjiang