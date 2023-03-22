County in south China manages water deficit through various measures

This aerial photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows Hongshui River, the water source of the drought resisting emergency water supply project in Bahao Village in Bansheng Township, Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2016 shows villagers carrying water pipes on a mountain road in Nonglei Village of Bansheng Township, Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Situated at the center of the Karst landforms in west Guangxi, Dahua Yao Autonomous County had suffered from severe water deficit for ages. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 15, 2021 shows the Wanglie reservoir construction site in Qibainong Township, Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Situated at the center of the Karst landforms in west Guangxi, Dahua Yao Autonomous County had suffered from severe water deficit for ages.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2017 shows villagers building a household water tank in Nongyong Village of Bansheng Township, Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Situated at the center of the Karst landforms in west Guangxi, Dahua Yao Autonomous County had suffered from severe water deficit for ages.(Photo: Xinhua)