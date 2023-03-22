A glimpse of Tianjin Artificial Intelligence Computing Center

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows the servers at Tianjin Artificial Intelligence Computing Center in north China's Tianjin. The Tianjin Artificial Intelligence Computing Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The first batch of 100 petaflops of computing power has been fully loaded and put into operation, and an additional 200 petaflops will be added in the future, providing inclusive public computing services for artificial intelligence (AI) application enterprises, universities and scientific research institutions.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows the exterior view of Tianjin Artificial Intelligence Computing Center in north China's Tianjin.

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a view of Tianjin Artificial Intelligence Computing Center in north China's Tianjin.