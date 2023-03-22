Villagers busy at farming on spring equinox

A villager works at a peach orchard in Yongfeng County of Ji'an City, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2023. Chunfen, or spring equinox, is an important date for Chinese farmers. Not only is it one of the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar that reflect changes in the seasons, but it also signals the start of one of the year's busiest farming periods.(Photo: Xinhua)

Villagers pick spring tea leaves at a tea garden in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 21, 2023.

A farmer is hoeing in Yuqing County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 21, 2023.

A villager picks dandelion seedlings in Cixian County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, March 21, 2023.