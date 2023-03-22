Seawater desalination industry develops in Qingdao, E China

Technicians check equipment at a seawater desalination plant in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 20, 2023. In recent years, Qingdao has vigorously developed the seawater desalination industry. Through the establishment of large-scale seawater desalination bases and connecting desalinated water to the municipal pipeline network, the city's water resources have been effectively supplemented.(Photo: Xinhua)

