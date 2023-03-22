Zhejiang makes efforts in water environment management

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows workers cleaning the water surface on Changhua river in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang Province has been taking water environment management as top priority in ecological construction, elevating the water quality of hundreds of lakes and rivers and establishing waterfront civic activity sites.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a view of Baxian creek and nearby villages in Jindong District of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang Province has been taking water environment management as top priority in ecological construction, elevating the water quality of hundreds of lakes and rivers and establishing waterfront civic activity sites.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows workers cleaning the water surface on a section of Puyang river in Pujiang County of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang Province has been taking water environment management as top priority in ecological construction, elevating the water quality of hundreds of lakes and rivers and establishing waterfront civic activity sites.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a view of Cuihu lake in Pujiang County of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang Province has been taking water environment management as top priority in ecological construction, elevating the water quality of hundreds of lakes and rivers and establishing waterfront civic activity sites.(Photo: Xinhua)